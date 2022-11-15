The NYC Area Could Get Its First Snowfall of the Season Tonight

The unseasonable heat wave that characterized October and the first half of November seems to be finally coming to an end, and the winter season is officially knocking on NYC's door.

According to the National Weather Service, on Tuesday evening, the season's first snowfall could be coming to the New York area. While the Big Apple isn't expected to see any snowflakes, some areas north and west of the city are forecast to experience cold rain mixed in with some snow. NYC itself is set to witness up to two inches of cold rain.

Further north and west, meteorologists are expecting up to three inches of snow falling through Wednesday. The tri-state area, for the most part, is expected to get less than an inch.

While significant snowfall isn't generally expected, the National Weather Service is putting out advisories concerning ice and frost. Between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster counties in New York as well as Sussex County in New Jersey could witness up to 1/10th inch of ice on top of the snow.

For more information, you can visit the National Weather Service report.