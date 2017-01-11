Nearly 90,000 New Yorkers Apply For "Poor Door" Apartments

Despite outcry in recent months over what's been dubbed as a "poor door," at a new glassy Upper West Side high-rise, it appears that nearly 90,000 New Yorkers have applied for low-income housing accessible through said door, which serves as a quite literal symbol of NYC's income inequality when compared to the entrance for rest of the building's high-price condo owners.

The New York Times reported on Monday that over 88,000 people had applied since February for a chance to live in one of the building's 55 units at below-market rates, which start at a damn good $833 per month for a studio, according to a flier from the developer breaking down the rates and income requirements. Unsurprisingly, being scuttled in through the "poor door" and being denied access to some of the building's luxury amenities like a pool, gym, and bowling alley, it seems, is not enough to deter thousands of not-millionaire New Yorkers who need an affordable place to live, given the city's rental market. Lotteries for affordable housing in NYC have exploded since applications went online, with 486,000 applications submitted for 698 units in 10 lotteries the city has held this year alone, according to the report.