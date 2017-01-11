New Beach Bazaar Set to Bring Food, Free Shows & More to the Rockaways

The food vendors will be set up in the huge Bay 9 and Bay 6 concession areas every day from 11am to 10pm through Labor Day weekend. There will also be rotating mobile food vendors throughout the summer.

Here's the current lineup of food offerings for Bay 9 and Bay 6:

Ample Hills Creamery:​­ Your favorite Brooklyn-based scoop shop, known for its handmade ice and flavors like Salted Crack Caramel and Stout & Pretzels, Ample Hills Creamery plans to unleash new unique flavors just for the beach bazaar.

Brooklyn Star:​­ Get your hands on their famous chicken and waffle cone, only at Riis Park.