A New NYC to Milan Flight Route Just Launched with All Business-Class Seats

So far, the airline has only operated flights between New York and either Paris or Nice, France. "We are thrilled to enter the Italian market by way of Milan," said La Compagnie President Christian Vernet in an official statement. "Our clientele is consistently looking for a smart, upscale, and thoughtful experience on-board La Compagnie and we are eager to attract both business and leisure travelers with this new route."

Flying to Milan from New York City has never been easier. The business-class-only airline La Compagnie just revealed a new route, debuting in April, which will connect Newark International Airport and Milan Malpensa Airport with direct flights.

Aimed at making the experience truly memorable, the airline partnered with Italian businesses and talent to offer an insight into Italian culture. Amenity kits will feature products by the Italian sustainable skin care company Davines.

The food and drink program will be curated by Italian Michelin-starred chefs. Isabella Potì and Floriano Pellegrino of restaurant Bros' in Lecce join forces with the Vicenza-based Lorenzo Cogo of El Coq and renowned restaurant Dama in Venice to offer a quintessential, high-end Italian menu, which can be paired with a selection of organic Italian wines.

"Our goal is to become a point of reference beyond the in-flight experience," added Vernet. "We want La Compagnie to be an inspiration for everything related to the destination's lifestyle, from self-care and food to design."

Just like every other La Compagnie flight, passengers have access to lounge and priority services, and free Wi-Fi is offered throughout the flight. Needless to say, the 76 beds that make up the aircraft are all lay-flat beds and fully equipped with an entertainment center for a comfortable travel experience.

La Compagnie's airplanes on the new route will take off five times a week, Thursday through Monday, departing at night from Newark International Airport and landing in Milan the next day around noon. A roundtrip ticket will cost $2,200 as a flat rate throughout the year, but for flights during this upcoming April, La Compagnie is offering a special fare of $1,800. Tickets are fully changeable and refundable up to 24 hours before the flight. To book a ticket, you can visit their website.