This Connecticut City Was Just Named One of 2023’s Top Places to Visit

New Haven, Connecticut might be a small city, but it sure has a lot to offer. So much so that it just made it onto the New York Times list featuring 52 places to visit in the world in 2023.

To make the cut for the world-wide selection, the featured cities needed to be a location where you can travel for food, culture, adventure, and natural beauty. New Haven flaunts all those elements and more, and according to the New York Times, it is "one of the best food scenes in the country for a city of its size," which is 134,000 people.

It was originally founded in 1638, and travelers will be able to discover both its historic and modern corners easily by walking or biking. The city is also praised for its great American architecture, including modernist buildings from the '70s and the brutalist concrete buildings like the Hotel Marcel. The hotel was recently renovated, and it is known as the first completely solar-powered and energy-neutral hotel in the country.

New Haven's cultural life is also applauded. Visitors are encouraged to explore NXTHVN, a community-focused arts center that took over two abandoned factory buildings in 2019. Since then, the space has also become the "heart of a vibrant African American artists' community."

New Haven was the only city in the Northeast to make the list this year.