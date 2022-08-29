Getting Alcohol Delivered to Your Doorstep in New Jersey Is About to Be Even Easier

It will soon be much easier for New Jersey residents to get booze delivered to their doorstep.

The New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control recently approved a new rule that significantly modernizes the state's alcohol delivery practices. Starting this fall, third-party services like DoorDash, Instacart, and Amazon Flex will be allowed to deliver alcohol (including cocktails to-go) directly from restaurants, bars, and liquor stores to the customer's home.

Before the new law, dubbed the "Third-Party Delivery Permit," was introduced, ABC regulations only allowed licensed retailers and transporters to deliver alcoholic beverages in New Jersey. Once the Third-Party Delivery Permit is enacted, independent contractors using their own vehicles (such as third-party companies like DoorDash) will also be authorized to deliver alcohol. The only thing they'll need to do is to pay an annual cost for the permit, which is $2,000.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the new law is a step forward in a technologically evolving world and highlighted the safety aspect of it.

"Safety is a key element of this ruling; we want to make sure that those involved in delivering and receiving these products are authorized to do so," said Governor Murphy in a statement. "As we continue with the COVID-19 economic recovery, we must continue to take steps to evolve and adapt to our new normal."

Companies or independent contractors interested in acquiring the permit will be able to apply for it on the Division's licensing system (POSSE) beginning October 1, 2022.