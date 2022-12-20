New Jersey Could Witness Its Coldest Christmas in 30 Years

Light up a cozy fire and gather 'round—New Jersey is about to get freezing cold this weekend.

In addition to heavy rain and strong winds right before the weekend, New Jerseyans are likely to be in for a sunny (albeit very cold) Christmas. According to NJ.com, starting from Thursday night and into Friday, one to two inches of rain are set to fall on the Garden State, and wind could reach 50 mph in select areas, including the Jersey Shore. The same storm system is expected to snarl holiday travel in the Midwest and Central region starting Thursday night.

Precipitations aside, the weather will be more than bearable right before Christmas, with temperatures into the 50s between Thursday and Friday. On Friday night and into Saturday, though, they are expected to drop dramatically and reach the teens.

The already freezing cold weather on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day could be made worse by the wind, which will stick around through Saturday. If temperatures drop like they are expected to, this will be the coldest Christmas in NJ in more than three decades.

"Our current forecast high temperatures for Philadelphia on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are in the 20s," the weather service said, according to NJ.com. "The last time that happened was 1989, making this Christmas Eve/Christmas Day potentially the coldest in over 30 years."