New Jersey Is Officially Extending Outdoor Dining for 2 More Years

While some New Yorkers are trying to get rid of the city's outdoor dining structures, New Jersey is here to support them.

New legislation will extend outdoor dining in New Jersey until at least 2024. Previously, regulations allowed restaurants to offer outdoor dining options until November 30 of this year, but the new bill—which will be signed by Governor Phil Murphy this afternoon—extends the time for an additional two years.

Outdoor dining has been met with both admiration and criticism throughout the pandemic. Restaurants have viewed it as a significant financial lifeline that's helped them stay afloat during limited-capacity periods and general pandemic-related restrictions, although some residents have been complaining about excessive noise, trash issues, and increasing rat presence.

Some Big Apple residents recently filed a lawsuit aimed at finally putting an end to outdoor dining in the city. The 35 people involved in the lawsuit are claiming the quality of life in their neighborhoods declined since the opening of outdoor dining.

On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams responded to the lawsuit, and said that he supports outdoor dining. Yet, he noted modifications are in order. "We need to modify," he said. "Because some of the outdoor dining locations have become a hazard."

Outdoor dining has proliferated across New Jersey, particularly in suburban downtowns as well as denser areas like Hoboken and Jersey City.