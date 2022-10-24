Fall Foliage in New Jersey Is Reaching Its Peak This Week, Officials Say

With autumn colors in Upstate New York continuing to dazzle, officials in New Jersey are advising that the Garden State's foliage is ripe for viewing, too.

According to a new map released by the New Jersey Forest Service, foliage in most areas of the state is reaching near-peak or peak conditions this week. That means you should make some space in your Halloween schedule for leaf peeping, as this weekend could be your best shot at nabbing the perfect Christian Girl Autumn photo or taking in dazzling autumn displays along one of the state's many trails.

Those looking to get out of NYC certainly have plenty of options, whether they're upstate, on Long Island, or throughout New Jersey. Check out the map below for an idea of where your best bet for finding autumn colors lies: