Drivers in New Jersey May Finally Get to Pump Their Own Gas

"Jersey Girls Don't Pump Gas" is a slogan emblazoned on t-shirts and bumper stickers across New Jersey, but the Garden State's status as one of the only places in the country where pumping your own gas is illegal could soon change.

A new bill aimed at combatting high fuel prices could spell the end of full-service gas stations in New Jersey by allowing residents and visitors to pump their own gas for the first time since 1949. NJ.com reports that the bipartisan bill, called the "Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act," was introduced in the state legislature this week.

If passed, it would allow gas stations to offer full-service, self-service, or a combo of the two. Gas stations with more than four pumps would still need to have an attendant from 8 am–8 pm, but could offer a discount for customers who pump gas themselves. Lawmakers estimate it could save customers 15 cents a gallon at a time when oil prices are spiking due to global unrest.

"Motorists in every other state are able to pump their own gas, and if a consumer wants to choose to not wait for an attendant, that choice should not be denied to them by state law," said Assemblyman Ned Thomson in a press statement.

Oregon is the only other state with restrictions on self-service gas stations, although they are less stringent than laws in New Jersey.

It's not the first time lawmakers have tried to end New Jersey's ban on self-service gas stations. A previous attempt in 2019 failed to find enough support to pass, with many residents taking pride in the state's unique law. "The way gasoline is delivered in this state is part of our fabric," said Gov. Phil Murphy at the time.