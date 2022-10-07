New Jersey Now Has an Official Pizza Trail Featuring These 10 Iconic Pizzerias

NYC might have the best pizzeria in the country—according to some critics—but New Jersey surely knows how to hold its own. Crowned the best pizza state in America by Food + Wine, New Jersey just unveiled a new fundamental tool for pizza tourism: an official pizza trail.

Pizza lovers in the area now have an ultimate pizza guide at their fingertips, and can follow the state's pizza trail to experience the best authentic slices and the most delicious modern joints. There are 10 pizzerias on the trail, and each of them features signature traits to appeal to every palate.

New Jersey officials are proud of the new handy guide, and believe its a helpful tool to both help hungry pizza fans find the best spots and to support the state’s culinary scene.

"As the third largest producer of tomatoes in the entire country, this key pizza-making ingredient not only sets New Jersey's classic 'tomato pies' apart from any ordinary pizza, but also sets our restaurants apart too," Jeff Vasser, the executive director of the New Jersey division of travel and tourism, told Food + Wine. "The trail is a quick and easy guide for any pizza enthusiast to find the best slice anywhere they may roam in New Jersey."

Here's an overview of the 10 pizzerias featured in the New Jersey pizza trail:

Benny Tudino

Where: Hoboken

Social Media Page: @bennytudinos on Instagram

Signature Pizza Style: Classic Italian "no frills" pizza featuring the "biggest slices around"

The Original Thin Crust Pizza Company

Where: East Brunswick

Social Media Page: The Original Thin Crust Pizza Company on Facebook

Signature Pizza Style: Super-thin crust based on a 60-year-old family recipe

De Lorenzo's Tomato Pies

Where: Robbinsville

Social Media Page: @delorenzos_tomato_pies on Instagram

Signature Pizza Style: Authentic Italian thin-crust pizza and signature Italian tomato pies

Talula's

Where: Asbury Park

Social Media Page: @talulaspizza on Instagram

Signature Pizza Style: Sourdough pizza with gourmet toppings (vegan and vegetarian options available)

Brooklyn Square Pizza

Where: Toms River, Manalapan Township and Jackson Township

Social Media Page: @brooklynsquarepizza on Instagram

Signature Pizza Style: Traditional Italian pies and their famous upside-down pie

Ferazzoli's Italian Kitchen

Where: Rutherford

Social Media Page: @ferrazzolis_kitchen on Instagram

Signature Pizza Style: Local favorites like the "Grandma Pie" featuring square thin crust

Calabria Restaurant & Pizzeria

Where: Livingston

Social Media Page: @calabriarestaurant on Instagram

Signature Pizza Style: Their famous Calabria Crunchy Thin pizza

Manco & Manco Pizza

Where: Ocean City

Social Media Page: @mancoandmanco on Instagram

Signature Pizza Style: Their signature thin and crispy pizza, which has been on the menu since their first location opened in 1956

Federici's Family Restaurant

Where: Freehold

Social Media Page: @federicisrestaurant on Instagram

Signature Pizza Style: Their award-winning thin crust pizza, which comes with both traditional and more modern toppings, like their buffalo chicken.

Porta

Where: Asbury Park, Montclair, and Jersey City

Social Media Page: Porta Asbury Park, Porta Montclair, and Porta Jersey City on Facebook

Signature Pizza Style: Authentic Neapolitan pizza featuring gourmet toppings

For more information and to take a look at the complete pizza trail descriptions, you can visit this website.