New Jersey Now Has an Official Pizza Trail Featuring These 10 Iconic Pizzerias
From authentic flavors to more modern pies, there are pizzas for everyone.
NYC might have the best pizzeria in the country—according to some critics—but New Jersey surely knows how to hold its own. Crowned the best pizza state in America by Food + Wine, New Jersey just unveiled a new fundamental tool for pizza tourism: an official pizza trail.
Pizza lovers in the area now have an ultimate pizza guide at their fingertips, and can follow the state's pizza trail to experience the best authentic slices and the most delicious modern joints. There are 10 pizzerias on the trail, and each of them features signature traits to appeal to every palate.
New Jersey officials are proud of the new handy guide, and believe its a helpful tool to both help hungry pizza fans find the best spots and to support the state’s culinary scene.
"As the third largest producer of tomatoes in the entire country, this key pizza-making ingredient not only sets New Jersey's classic 'tomato pies' apart from any ordinary pizza, but also sets our restaurants apart too," Jeff Vasser, the executive director of the New Jersey division of travel and tourism, told Food + Wine. "The trail is a quick and easy guide for any pizza enthusiast to find the best slice anywhere they may roam in New Jersey."
Here's an overview of the 10 pizzerias featured in the New Jersey pizza trail:
Benny Tudino
Where: Hoboken
Social Media Page: @bennytudinos on Instagram
Signature Pizza Style: Classic Italian "no frills" pizza featuring the "biggest slices around"
The Original Thin Crust Pizza Company
Where: East Brunswick
Social Media Page: The Original Thin Crust Pizza Company on Facebook
Signature Pizza Style: Super-thin crust based on a 60-year-old family recipe
De Lorenzo's Tomato Pies
Where: Robbinsville
Social Media Page: @delorenzos_tomato_pies on Instagram
Signature Pizza Style: Authentic Italian thin-crust pizza and signature Italian tomato pies
Talula's
Where: Asbury Park
Social Media Page: @talulaspizza on Instagram
Signature Pizza Style: Sourdough pizza with gourmet toppings (vegan and vegetarian options available)
Brooklyn Square Pizza
Where: Toms River, Manalapan Township and Jackson Township
Social Media Page: @brooklynsquarepizza on Instagram
Signature Pizza Style: Traditional Italian pies and their famous upside-down pie
Ferazzoli's Italian Kitchen
Where: Rutherford
Social Media Page: @ferrazzolis_kitchen on Instagram
Signature Pizza Style: Local favorites like the "Grandma Pie" featuring square thin crust
Calabria Restaurant & Pizzeria
Where: Livingston
Social Media Page: @calabriarestaurant on Instagram
Signature Pizza Style: Their famous Calabria Crunchy Thin pizza
Manco & Manco Pizza
Where: Ocean City
Social Media Page: @mancoandmanco on Instagram
Signature Pizza Style: Their signature thin and crispy pizza, which has been on the menu since their first location opened in 1956
Federici's Family Restaurant
Where: Freehold
Social Media Page: @federicisrestaurant on Instagram
Signature Pizza Style: Their award-winning thin crust pizza, which comes with both traditional and more modern toppings, like their buffalo chicken.
Porta
Where: Asbury Park, Montclair, and Jersey City
Social Media Page: Porta Asbury Park, Porta Montclair, and Porta Jersey City on Facebook
Signature Pizza Style: Authentic Neapolitan pizza featuring gourmet toppings
For more information and to take a look at the complete pizza trail descriptions, you can visit this website.