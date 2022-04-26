This New Train Route from NYC to the Berkshires Just Made Your Summer Travels Easier

After years of waiting, New Yorkers will finally be able to seamlessly travel to Massachusetts' Berkshire Mountains without needing a car.

Starting on July 8, the NYC to Pittsfield, Massachusetts rail link will debut a pilot program called the Berkshire Flyer, bringing New Yorkers to the picturesque mountains in just under four hours. If the seasonal test routes running for the next two summers are successful—which will depend on government subsidies and marketing efforts—the new itinerary might become part of the regular schedule.

The train will leave New York City's Penn Station at 3:16 pm on Fridays and will arrive at Pittsfield's Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center at 7:12 pm. The return route will leave Pittsfield on Sundays at 3 pm, bringing New Yorkers back to the Big Apple at 7:05 pm.

Famous for both beautiful scenery and outdoor activities, the Berkshires attract tourists year-round. The warmer seasons are perfect for hiking up one of the many mountain tops (like Monument Mountain) and as the summer ends, the trails become a beautiful setting to admire the famous Massachusetts foliage.

For more information and to purchase tickets—which will be available in May—you can visit the Amtrak website.