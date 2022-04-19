The Largest Rooftop Public Park in NYC Just Opened in Chelsea

New Yorkers looking for gorgeous views won't need to contend with high prices at their closest rooftop bar anymore. Spreading over almost two acres of land, the largest and newest public rooftop park in the city opened just in time for summer on top of the historic Pier 57 in Chelsea.

A joint effort between the public and private sectors, the 80,000-square-foot park aims at reimagining and repurposing Pier 57's space to expand the availability of public open space in Hudson River Park. The rooftop park is open to the public every day, initially from 7 am–10 pm. Beginning this year, it will also serve as a screening location for the TriBeCa Film Festival.

The pier, which is mixed-use, holds both private and public spaces. It is currently home to offices for Google, a new City Winery location, and, once renovations are complete in fall 2022, a 16,000-square-foot food hall helmed by the James Beard Foundation.

"Today is a great day to cut the ribbon on a beautiful, new 2-acre rooftop park and let the world know that New York is back," Governor Kathy Hochul said in an official statement. "This is a win-win for New York and a testament to the innovative, sustainable, and inclusive future we're working to build, and I thank Google, Hudson River Park Trust, the women and men of labor, and our partners in government for making this day possible."

The revenue stream provided by Pier 57—which is estimated at millions of dollars including rent—will benefit the Hudson River Park Trust, which receives no public funding for the overall maintenance and care of Hudson River Park.

