A New State Bill Would Officially Define & Recognize Central Jersey

The ever-elusive Central Jersey might soon get the attention it deserves.

Lawmakers have proposed a bill that would officially put Central Jersey on tourism maps, NJ.com reports. The new area would include several regions of the Garden State, including Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties. The bill also states thatmore counties could be added to the area, but it would be evaluated in the future.

The region has already received Jon Stewart and Governor Phil Murphy's blessing, and now it only needs to be made official. According to Senator Andrew Zwicker, the legislation would be crucial to allocate necessary funds to the area and improve its touristic appeal. Other areas of the state, like the Jersey Shore, already attract huge numbers of tourists and travelers, and according to the bill's supporters, it is time to shine a light on less popular regions.

Central Jersey might not have a buzzy shore to flaunt, but it does have plenty of attractions, from its rich cultural and artistic heritage to a more farming-centric experience. A state tourism report that Zwicker pointed out showed that from 2020 to 2021, New Jersey saw a 14% increase in tourism. Compared to 2019, though, that remained down 17%. Recognizing and promoting Central Jersey could help in bringing the tourism levels back to those before the pandemic, and it would also help the economy of the state by adding more jobs and creating more opportunities.

The debate over whether or not Central Jersey actually exists, and where to draw its boundaries, is an old one. Some have said that it also includes areas like Union, Monmouth, and Ocean counties, while others say the state should simply be divided into North Jersey and South Jersey. Governor Murphy has previously argued for a grouping that includes all three of the debated counties as well as the four officially defined ones in the bill.

If passed, the state would be required to grant federal tourism funds to the areas and regions that are more in need of economic relief. Additionally, New Jersey would also have to dedicate at least 10% of the state tourism division's annual budget to promote areas revolving around agri-tourism, including farm-to-table restaurants, farms, and craft beverage makers, among others.

For the bill to be signed into law, it would need to be passed by both the Senate and Assembly beforehand. After that, the governor would decide whether to pass it as a law or not. For now, it isn't clear yet when the bill will be considered.