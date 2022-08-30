New York Stores Are IDing for Whipped Cream Thanks to New Law Confusion

New Yorkers looking to purchase some whipped cream may have noticed that they suddenly needed to take an extra step to top off their dessert.

Recent legislation, which was passed in November 2021 but has only begun to be enforced recently, made it illegal for customers under 21 to purchase whipped cream chargers. These are typically small metal containers of nitrous oxide sold for use with refillable whipped cream dispensers. The bill's author, New York Senator Joseph Addobbo Jr., has clarified that it is not meant to target canisters of whipped cream like the kind usually sold in grocery and convenience stores, but many have begun IDing customers anyway in an apparent misinterpretation of the law.

The bill is meant to combat the use of nitrous oxide as an inhalant, commonly referred to as "whippits." This can be highly addictive and potentially harmful to your health, and lawmakers are looking to restrict access to teens and young adults.

Some stores across the state have already started putting up signs warning customers of new rules, WRGB and the Albany Times Union report. "Effective 8/12/22 we will be IDing for whipped cream!" reads one sign at a Stewart's Shops. "Must be 21 years old!" The New York-based grocery chain Price Chopper also said it was updating its system to require IDs for cans of whipped cream.

Addobbo Jr. has clarified that this is not necessary for typical grocery store canisters under the new law, but the bill appears to have caused widespread confusion across the state. Customers may notice that they are suddenly being IDed for their purchases until more stores become aware of the new law's actual regulations.