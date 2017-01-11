New York Bans "Poor Doors"

The salad days of applying to years-long waitlists for affordable apartments, then having to shamefully schlep in via a "poor door" when the dream becomes a reality are no more.

New York State Senate has banned the building of "poor doors" in luxury highrises in a bill passed by the legislature on June 25. Poor doors work like this: developers get tax breaks for incorporating a certain amount of below-market units in new buildings. But to separate the wheat from the riffraff, developers were building two doors -- one for the folks paying full price, and one for all those commoners.

Poor doors have been an ongoing source of acrimony, with outlets such as Newsweek calling them "Dickensian." Which means a lot of words have been written to say, "they're bad." Probably. And New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio also proposed banning poor doors in May.