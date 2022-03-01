See Thousands of Orchids in Bloom at the New York Botanical Garden

New York City may still be soldiering through the winter, but something big is in bloom at the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG).

The Bronx-based garden just opened its new exhibition, The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham's Kaleidoscope, featuring thousands of orchids across multiple galleries in the NYBG's Enid A. Haupt Conservatory. Leatham first designed the orchid show in 2020, but his exhibition was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He's totally reinvented the show for 2022, working with the NYBG to bring thousands of rare and famous orchids together.

On select Fridays in March and April, the NYBG is even offering patrons a chance to experience the show at night, with music and drinks from 7 to 10 pm.