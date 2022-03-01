See Thousands of Orchids in Bloom at the New York Botanical Garden
'The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham's Kaleidoscope' runs until May 1.
New York City may still be soldiering through the winter, but something big is in bloom at the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG).
The Bronx-based garden just opened its new exhibition, The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham's Kaleidoscope, featuring thousands of orchids across multiple galleries in the NYBG's Enid A. Haupt Conservatory. Leatham first designed the orchid show in 2020, but his exhibition was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He's totally reinvented the show for 2022, working with the NYBG to bring thousands of rare and famous orchids together.
On select Fridays in March and April, the NYBG is even offering patrons a chance to experience the show at night, with music and drinks from 7 to 10 pm.
"I am thrilled to bring Kaleidoscope back to The New York Botanical Garden in 2022—much like when you look into a kaleidoscope, the view is never the same," Jeff Leatham said in a press release. "My reinvention of Kaleidoscope will be totally different installations than two years ago. Every turn will display a new vision, while maintaining the thematic element of every gallery focusing on a different color experience. With this design, visitors will appreciate the beauty of orchids and see NYBG's Conservatory in exciting new ways."
The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham's Kaleidoscope will be open to the public from now until May 1, 2022. You can purchase tickets in advance online. An All-Garden Pass will run $30 for adults and $15 for children and includes access to The Orchid Show.