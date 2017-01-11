Boozy Sunday Brunch Can Finally Start at 10am Now

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that state lawmakers have agreed to a deal that finally allows restaurants and bars to start serving alcohol at 10am on Sundays, one of several new reforms aimed at modernizing New York’s 80-year-old, buzz-killing Alcoholic Beverage Control Law. The new policy could take effect as early as this weekend, according to a report by The New York Post. In other words, you get two additional hours of drinking on Sundays, and well, your boozy Sunday Fundays will never be the same.

"We've worked hard to cut red tape, lower costs and roll back burdensome regulations to help New York's craft beverage industry thrive and create jobs, as well as some of the best beer, wine, cider and distilled spirits in the world," Cuomo said in a press release. "This agreement to overhaul this state's archaic blue laws will build upon these ongoing efforts by knocking down artificial barriers for restaurants and small businesses and helping this industry grow even stronger."