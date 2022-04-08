New York Will Bring Back To-Go Cocktails with Some New Rules

One of the only good things to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic was the temporary introduction of to-go drinks from eateries and watering holes across New York. After a brief hiatus, they're set to return with some new restrictions.

As part of a $220 billion state budget agreement, Governor Kathy Hochul kept her promise and managed to finalize a deal that will once again legalize to-go drinks from bars and restaurants. Lawmakers agreed, with a few conditions. Rather than a permanent program, the initiative will be limited to a three-year period.

Bars and restaurants will have to follow a few other rules, too. They won't be allowed to sell full bottles of wine or liquor, and patrons will only be able to purchase drinks together with a "substantial" food order. The state budget has not passed yet, but is expected to move through the legislature soon.

While bars and restaurants have been trying to legalize to-go drinks again ever since the program expired last summer, the liquor store lobby—backed by some lawmakers—pushed in the opposite direction. Liquor stores feared a loss of business from the sale of to-go drinks in the face of new competition, particularly since they have different state licensing requirements than bars and restaurants. They also claimed drunk driving and public drinking would become a bigger problem.

The sale of to-go drinks allowed many businesses to stay afloat during lockdowns and reduced-capacity mandates. As Bloomberg reports, Hochul described them as "a critical revenue stream for New York's bars and restaurants during the pandemic, helping many small businesses across the state pay their rents or mortgages." While more people are venturing to dine in restaurants again, data show that the number of on-site diners is still lower than 2019.