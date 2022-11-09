This Weekend's NYC Whiskey Festival Comes with Unlimited Samples

Whiskey and spirits fans, this one's for you.

This Saturday, November 12, the New York City Whiskey Fest is coming to town, and it's ready to bring New Yorkers on a delicious (and boozy) tasting tour. Featuring over 100 styles of whiskey and spirits, the festival will introduce attendees to experts in the whiskey sector who will teach all about the different spirits and styles.

Upon entering the fest, ticket holders will be given a tasting cup, and they'll be able to sample an unlimited amount of spirits on the festival grounds. Visitors will discover a variety of beverages, ranging from the American Kentucky bourbons to the Irish whiskeys, as well as vodka, tequila, gin, and local brews. To ensure a safe tasting experience, food vendors will be selling delicious snacks and dishes, and guests are allowed to bring outside food, too.

Whiskey fans can choose between two different sessions to attend the festival. The first one will take place from 1–4 pm, while the second session will welcome guests from 6–9 pm. In addition to regular tickets, visitors can also choose to purchase Designated Driver tickets, which will grant festival access without alcohol consumption. All guests, regardless of drinking status, must be 21 or older to attend.

The New York City Whiskey Fest will take place at Chelsea Industrial at 535 West 28th Street. For more information and to purchase your tickets, you can head over to the festival's website.