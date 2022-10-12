Here's Our Ultimate Guide to the 2022 New York City Wine & Food Festival

New York City is getting ready to eat and drink for a good cause. The beloved New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) is coming back to the Big Apple to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

From October 13 through October 16, the festival will take over several locations across NYC. In its mission to "Eat. Drink. Feed NYC.," the festival will also be raising awareness for the host non-profit, God's Love We Deliver, which focuses on providing nutrition counseling and medically tailored meals for those who struggle with severe illnesses.

From tastings and intimate dinners to full-blown pier parties, brunches, and other activities, NYCWFF will have events and activities for everyone. On October 13, highlights include the Blue Moon Burger Bash, where participating guests will be able to taste over 20 burgers and vote for the best one. There will also be celebrity judges, including NYC TikTok star @meals_by_cug and Super Bowl Champion and former New York Jet Willie Colon, among others. Those looking for a more elevated dining experience featuring acclaimed chefs will be able to sign up for the Intimate Dinner Series. On October 13, for example, guests will get the chance to enjoy a dinner with Cliff Crooks, Sohla El-Waylly, and Oscar Gonzales at NYY Steak at Hard Rock Hotel New York.

On October 14, there will be even more intimate dinners available. Dani García and Mikel Goikolea will transport guests to Spain with their authentic dishes, while Michelin-starred chefs Michael White and Wilfrid Hocquet are set to host a delicious dinner at The Lambs Club. Chef Hooni Kim of NYC's acclaimed Danji and Carlton McCoy, CEO & president of Heitz Cellar and host of CNN's Nomad, will unite for a fantastic dinner pairing the Korean cuisine with some of the Napa Valley's best wines. Those looking to get loose and party will be delighted to learn about the "Disco and Drinks: A Night of Classic Cocktails" event, which will bring guests into a cocktail party featuring 25 of today's top spirits brands for a night of fun and music at Center415.

Saturday will be a full day of events as well. The Farmer's Market Brunch will welcome guests into the Standard High Line for quintessential brunch cocktails and seasonal dishes, and it will be hosted by Food Network personality Geoffrey Zakarian. The festival's main event also begins Saturday at Hudson River Park's Pier 76. The Grand Tasting, featuring a slew of culinary demonstrations, will turn 135,000 square feet into a culinary playground filled with food samples as well as wine, spirit, and beer tastings. Celebrity chefs and lifestyle personalities will take on the stage and will be available for book signings and photo ops, too. If you can't make it to the Grand Tasting on Saturday, there's no need to worry—the event will come back Sunday as well.

In terms of Intimate Dinner Series, Saturday will feature a vegan dinner with Lauren Von Der Pool and J.J. Johnson at God’s Love We Deliver, but the event is already sold out. Luckily, there will also be a dinner hosted by chefs Stephanie Izard and Madeline Sperling, where guests will be treated to a global meal focused on the wood fired hearth at Zou Zou's.

Cocktail connoisseurs and fans will be treated to an entertaining show. On Saturday night, the "Battle of the Boroughs" will take place, and top bartenders from all five boroughs will duel in a cocktail-making battle.

Sunday will be a day to remember as well. For starters, it will mark the second day of the Grand Tasting event, and guests will get the chance to sample a wide variety of foods and beverages. Additionally, BBQ fans will get the chance to participate in the family-friendly "Backyard BBQ" presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats and hosted by Dario Cecchini and Andrew Zimmern, where the city’s best BBQ joints will come together to serve the best meats on Pier 86.

Rosé fans will have the chance to participate in a night to remember as well. On Sunday night, the "Rooftop Rosé" event will welcome guests at the newly opened RT60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge at the Hard Rock Hotel for a night of wine, skyline views, and tasty bites. To make the event even more fun, Jenny Mollen, actor and New York Times bestselling author, will be hosting the soirée.

NYCWFF will be packed with additional events too. For a complete list of what’s going on in the next few days, you can take a look at the festival’s schedule and purchase tickets for your favorite activities.