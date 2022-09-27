This New York Coffee Festival Is Ready to Give You the Ultimate Caffeine Buzz

With fall officially making its appearance, there is no better time for coffee drinkers to give in to our collective caffeinated-drink obsession. If you, too, can't wait for the first PSL of the season and are ready to try new coffee-based seasonal beverages, the New York Coffee Festival might just be what you need.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the New York Coffee Festival is returning to Manhattan from October 7 through October 9. Located at the Metropolitan Pavilion on 125 W 18th Street, the huge convention is set to bring guests inside the coffee world, featuring presentations from exhibitors and experts in the coffee business as well as entertainment and activities, such as live latte art and educational workshops. Of course, coffee will be provided, and attendees will get the chance to sample unlimited cups through the different vendors.

Everybody's favorite coffee brands will set up shop at the space. Guests can expect to catch exhibitor stands by the popular Blank Street and Bluestone Lane, as well as Variety Coffee Roasters, Slayer Espresso Machines, and even Roe & Coe Irish Whiskey, among many others. To further entertain coffee lovers, performers from The Coffee Music Project will provide the music, and creativity will flow with artists from The Coffee Art Project, which will provide beautiful coffee-based art.

In addition to celebrating coffee in all of its forms, the festival aims at supporting social work and community development in coffee-producing countries. All the proceeds collected by Project Waterfall and New York-based Charity:Water will go towards providing clean drinking water for those communities. Since 2011, Project Waterfall has raised more than $2 million, and brought clean water to over 70,000 people across seven different countries.

"Through the New York and Los Angeles Coffee Festivals, we've raised over $280,000 and reached over 7,800 people with clean drinking water in Rwanda and Ethiopia." Festival Founder Jeffrey Young said in a statement. "This year we are hoping to change even more lives."

Tickets start at $38 when purchased online and at $48 if purchased on the day of the festival. For more information and to grab your tickets, you can head over to the event's website.