Here's Our Ultimate Guide to This Year's New York Comedy Festival

The time for some good old laughs has finally come. Starting today, the New York Comedy Festival is officially back, and it is bringing over 200 comedians to NYC's favorite venues from November 7 through November 13.

To help you navigate the massive festival, we put together a handy guide. Below, you can learn more about the festival's most anticipated performances and venues, as well as important information on how to grab your tickets.

What is this year's lineup?

With more than 200 comics getting ready to make you laugh your heart out, this year's New York Comedy Festival is set to be a memorable one. Featuring both local talent and world-famous comedians, including John Mulaney, Mo Amer, Tracy Morgan, JB Smoove, and Wanda Sykes, guests have plenty of options to choose from when selecting their comedy night.

On November 10 and 11, fans of Conan O'Brien will be able to catch him at the Beacon Theater with his Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast show. On November 11, comedy afficionados also have the option to go see John Mulaney's new show, dubbed John Mulaney: From Scratch, at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park. The day after, headliner Mo Amer is set to hop on the stage at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center twice—the first time at 7 pm and the second at 9:45 pm. Fellow headliner Tracy Morgan will be at Town Hall on November 12, where the audience will get the chance to catch his show Tracy Morgan: No Disrespect.

Other highlights include Wanda Sykes, who is slated to perform live on November 12 at the Beacon Theater, and Jenny Slate, who is taking over Town Hall on November 9. The day after, on November 10, comedy fans are encouraged to head over to the Madison Square Garden and catch a performance by Jo Koy, who will entertain the audience with his show Jo Koy: Funny Is Funny. On November 12, NYC-based comedian Shane Gillis will take it to the stage at Town Hall.

To take a look at all the participating comics and their comedy shows, you can head over to this website.

Where is New York Comedy Festival?

The New York Comedy Festival is a multi-venue event that it is happening across NYC's five boroughs. The festival's shows, which number more than 100, will take place at several different venues and comedy clubs across the city, including some staple locations like Apollo Theater, Beacon Theatre, BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Carnegie Hall, Town Hall, Lincoln Center, Carolines On Broadway, Madison Square Garden, and UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

Where can I purchase tickets for the New York Comedy Festival?

Those interested in attending any of the shows can head over to the festival's official website to purchase their tickets.