The New York Comedy Festival Just Announced Its 2022 Lineup

Get ready to laugh your heart out. The New York Comedy Festival just announced its lineup, and this year, it's expanding into new ground for the first time.

This fall, from November 7–November 13, the New York Comedy Festival will take over some of the Big Apple's most beloved comedy venues with over 200 comedians. Featuring over 100 shows across the five boroughs, the festival is set to entertain every New Yorker looking to get some laughs. For the first time ever, the festival is also landing in Long Island's Nassau County, and it will host shows at the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

The star-studded lineup includes some of the biggest names in the world of comedy. The festival will feature John Mulaney, Mo Amer, and Tracy Morgan as headliners, and guests will have the pleasure of attending shows by Conan O' Brien, Bill Maher, Wanda Sykes, Jenny Slate, Jo Koy, and Shane Gillis, among many others.

This year will mark the 18th edition of the festival, while Carolines On Broadway, the festival's producer, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

"To come together and experience the best in stand-up comedy and shared laughter is more important than ever," Caroline Hirsch, the founder of the festival and Carolines on Broadway, said in an official statement. "The Festival has grown over the past 18 years, as we continue to shine a spotlight on the industry's biggest and brightest stars and the most talented up-and-comers, and reach new and expanding audiences through an amazing line-up of talented and diverse artists."

Tickets will go on sale starting August 19 at 12pm, and those interested can visit the festival's website to purchase them. Citi cardmembers will be able to get presale tickets starting from August 15 at 10 am until August 19 at 10 am, and they will have access to buy "select preferred" tickets until October 14 at 10 am.

More shows will be announced in the future. For the current lineup, you can visit this link.