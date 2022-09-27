Here's Our Ultimate Guide to the 2022 New York Comic Con

To a certain segment of pop culture fans, the first signs of fall in NYC mean one thing and one thing only: New York Comic Con is almost here.

From October 6 through October 9, Manhattan's Javits Center will be filled with screenings, artists, hosts, and actors from your favorite shows and (obviously) comics. Whether you decide to dress the part or not is up to you, but the event is expected to welcome thousands of attendees of all ages to NYC. To the delight of fans, this year flaunts a lineup of over 200 screenings and panels.

Guests can expect to catch the pilot of HBO Max's Velma (Main Stage on October 6 from 3:30–5 pm), Dan Harmon presenting his next animated sit-com Krapopolis (Main Stage on October 7 at 11 am), cast and creators discussing the new season of the Neil Gaiman novel-based show Good Omens (Empire Stage on October 7 at 11 am), a Smallville cast reunion (Main Stage on October 8 at 12:30 pm), Jamie Lee Curtis in conversation with Drew Barrymore for her Halloween Ends return on-screen (Empire Stage on October 8 at 6:15 pm), a Back to the Future reunion (Main Stage on October 8 at 6:30 pm), and even a Q&A with Oscar Isaac (Empire Stage on October 9 at 12:15 pm). For a complete list of screenings and panels, you can head over to this website.

One of Comic Con's biggest appeals is the opportunity to meet your favorite actors, directors, and artists in real life. While getting a spot in line for a meet & greet or an autograph signing session can be challenging (especially with Hollywood's biggest personalities), it definitely isn't impossible.

With more than 300 people expected to be available for photo ops and autographs, attendees will have plenty to choose from when planning their New York Comic Con experience. Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd from Back to the Future are slated to be among them, and Todd McFarlane, the creator of the comic book series Venom and Spawn,, will be among the guests as well. Fans of The Office will get the chance to meet Mindy Kaling, and Harry Potter fans will have to try and make some magic happen to get in line for Daniel Radcliffe. Marvel aficionados will have their share of joy too, as Sebastian Stan (who plays the Winter Soldier) is set to be available for photo ops and autographs. For a complete list of guests, you can visit this link.

Attendees will have plenty of time to tour the convention's grounds and marvel at beautiful art and exhibitions. Among the many exhibitors, guests will be able to find Studio Ghibli, Midtown Comics, and Funko. To actually see artists making their art, you can always head over to Artist Alley where comic book and illustration drawing will take place.

If you're ready to commit to the pop culture frenzy, there are multiple ways you can get access. For in-person tickets, you can head over to the NYCC website, and there is also an option to buy digital tickets to attend the event via panel livestreams and recordings.

You can also try and register for the NYCC Reservations (formerly known as the NYCC Lotteries), which are re-opening later this week. Instead of a lottery system, this year the NYCC Reservation is designed on a first-come, first-serve basis, and those who are able to find a spot can get a select number of seats for Main Stage and Empire Stage panels as well as photo ops. It's important to note that you can reserve a maximum of four panels on Thursday, five on Friday, six on Saturday, and three on Sunday.

New York Comic Con will be open on Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 from 10 am–7 pm, and on Sunday, October 9 from 10 am–5 pm. Artist Alley will close every day at 8 pm, while panels will run Thursday through Saturday from 10 am–10 pm and on Sunday from 10 am–5 pm.

For more information, you can visit the NYCC website.