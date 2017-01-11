New York Just Got an Official State Beer

Craft beer is huge these days -- some might say too huge -- and New York's small-scale brewing scene is one of the strongest in the entire country. Therefore, it was just a matter of time before the Empire State's finest small-batch brewing minds joined forces to create an official beer for the state itself. Which just happened.

Statewide Pale Ale is the brainchild of brewmasters from 10 different New York breweries including Shmaltz Brewing Company, Empire Brewing, and Lake Placid Brewing. This limited edition beer was created for two main reasons: to celebrate the state's rich history of craft brewing (obviously), and to raise funds for the New York State Brewers Association, which supports and promotes small-scale brewing operations throughout New York State.