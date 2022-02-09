New York Will End Its Indoor Mask Mandate This Week

The latest mandate has been in place since December when the Omicron variant led to a major spike in cases in New York State. It required everyone to wear a mask in indoor places of public accommodation where vaccination status isn't checked (like the subway, for example). Local rules like New York City's indoor vaccine mandate are allowed to remain in place after the mask mandate ends, and masks will still be required in places like medical offices and public transportation. Hochul said she plans to make a decision about masks in schools next month.

Hochul's predecessor, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, first eased the mask mandate last June after the state reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of adults, but Hochul reinstated it late last year due to the Omicron surge. The mandate was set to expire on Thursday and would have had to be renewed, but it has been on shaky legal ground in recent weeks after one state judge ruled it unconstitutional.

New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut have also rolled back mask rules in the past week, marking a regional trend as cases decline from their early January highs. New York's seven-day average of new cases sits at 2,424 per day, the lowest since December 10.