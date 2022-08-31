These Upstate New York Filming Locations Will Appear in 'The Gilded Age' Season 2
The HBO period piece uses historic upstate architecture to depict turn-of-the-century NYC.
The first season of HBO's Gilded Age brought us back in time to turn-of-the-century NYC, showcasing the lives of the city's monied class. While set in Manhattan, much of the filming happened in historic towns in upstate New York, where old architecture allowed for a period-appropriate setting. Season 2 is currently in production and has once again looked to upstate cities for its backdrop.
While fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere date for the second season, they can check out some of the filming locations below:
Cohoes, New York
The small city of Cohoes, New York will play a significant role this season. According to a report from The Troy Record, production used the city's historic Harmony Mills—once the world's largest cotton mill complex—in filming, as well as the city's historic 1874 architectural gem Cohoes Music Hall. Nearby homes will also be used to depict mill housing.
Albany, New York
The well-preserved architecture of the state's capital city will serve as a stand-in for Gilded Age NYC in season two. An Albany Times Union report revealed filming this August along a three-block stretch of State Street. This historic area includes many old homes that border the city's Washington Park. A scene was also filmed at the nearby First Presbyterian Church, a building that dates back to 1884, as well as inside the 1888 Building, a former textile warehouse on the Hudson River. WAMC reported that Lark Street and Center Square were used to film, too.
Troy, New York
Thanks to an extensive series of before and after photos from local radio station Q105.7, we know that areas of the city's River Street and Franklin Street were used for outdoor scenes, with storefronts transformed with period-appropriate looks. Filming locations also included the 1870 Troy Savings Bank Music Hall and the exterior of the Pioneer Bank on 2nd Street.