These Upstate New York Filming Locations Will Appear in 'The Gilded Age' Season 2

The first season of HBO's Gilded Age brought us back in time to turn-of-the-century NYC, showcasing the lives of the city's monied class. While set in Manhattan, much of the filming happened in historic towns in upstate New York, where old architecture allowed for a period-appropriate setting. Season 2 is currently in production and has once again looked to upstate cities for its backdrop.

While fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere date for the second season, they can check out some of the filming locations below:

Cohoes, New York

The small city of Cohoes, New York will play a significant role this season. According to a report from The Troy Record, production used the city's historic Harmony Mills—once the world's largest cotton mill complex—in filming, as well as the city's historic 1874 architectural gem Cohoes Music Hall. Nearby homes will also be used to depict mill housing.