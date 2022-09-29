Free Foliage Shuttles Will Bring You to the Adirondacks This Fall

New Yorkers looking to embrace fall foliage in all of its majesty will be able to do so without spending money on transit. The Empire State is launching a free fall foliage shuttle to take autumn enthusiasts to see foliage up close.

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that, starting this weekend in North Hudson, a free shuttle service will bring hikers and foliage fans to the Adirondacks for free. Thanks to the free program, riders will get the opportunity to experience foliage from the best viewpoints on trails without needing to worry about parking their car.

The foliage shuttles will run on the weekends of October 1 and 2 as well as October 8, 9, and 10 (Indigenous Peoples' Day weekend) from the Frontier Town Gateway to the Giant Mountain, Roaring Brook Falls, and Rooster Comb trailheads and the Marcy Field Parking Area. The state's website also notes that these are the same drop-off locations of the Route 73 Hiker Shuttle from Marcy Field, but the difference is the starting point.

The schedule is simple. On the selected day, the foliage shuttles will run on a loop from 7 am–7 pm, each of them with a capacity of 20 people. There's no need to reserve your spot, and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. If you're planning to hike with your pet, though, you won't be able to hop on the foliage shuttles, as dogs are not allowed.

"The most beautiful fall foliage in the world is right here in our state, and New Yorkers deserve to take in the scenery in a safe and convenient way," Governor Hochul said in a statement. "To ensure the safety of residents and visitors in the Adirondacks, New York and our many local partners are launching a new October shuttle that will help prevent congestion along crowded corridors in the High Peaks and continue to provide a quality outdoors experience this foliage season."

For more information on the foliage shuttles and to take a look at the route map, you can visit this website.