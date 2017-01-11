New York Gov. Cuomo Protests Anti-LGBT Law With Indiana Travel Ban

Cuomo's order comes in the hours after a handful of out LGBT New York lawmakers sent a letter to the governor, strongly urging him to institute a travel ban similar to those instituted by Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy. In the letter, Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblymembers Deborah Glick, Daniel O’Donnell, Harry Bronson, and Matthew Titone said the Indiana law, signed by Gov. Mike Pence, is “uniquely abhorrent and alarming."

A growing number of critics -- from LGBT advocates in Indiana to NASCAR to CEOs at major corporations, like Apple's Tim Cook -- fear the law, or the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, would allow businesses in the state deny service to LGBT people. Gov. Pence, a Republican, has insisted that the law doesn't give anyone in the state a "license to discriminate" against LGBT people, but caved on Tuesday and called on state lawmakers to pass an amendment to the law by the end of the week, clarifying that it will not permit discrimination, according to a report by the Indianapolis Star.