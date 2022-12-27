This Unassuming New York Home for Sale Is Hiding a Wildly Trippy Interior

They say not to judge a book by its cover, and this house that was recently listed on for sale and featured on the popular Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild is just the right embodiment of the phrase. Buckle your seatbelts, and get ready for a proper trip.

From the outside, this massive house located in North Woodmere, NY looks like any other regular fancy home—a curated yard, a sizable outdoor pool, and a gorgeous cream-white exterior with dark finishes. But inside, your perspective is about to get flipped upside down. Bright colors and artistic touches are scattered everywhere, and mixed with exposed vents and steel columns, they give the house a vibe that is the polar opposite of what you see from the outside.

According to the listing, the home was rebuilt from the ground up in 2010, and it was designed by a well-known (but unnamed) interior designer, hence the artistry all-around. It features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and the bar even flaunts a Swarovski sink. An in-ground heated saltwater pool is located in the back, and the master bedroom suite even comes with a spa bath and a massive walk-in closet. Currently, it is going for $3,999,000.

Take a look at some photos of the property below: