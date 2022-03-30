Find Rare Books & Historical Artifact at This Antique NYC Book Fair

Photo by Meredith Nierman Photography, courtesy of The New York International Antiquarian Book Fair

Calling all book fans and history buffs across New York City: a major antiquarian book fair just announced its 2022 dates. The New York International Antiquarian Book Fair is coming back from April 21 through April 24 at Brooklyn's Park Avenue Armory, where nearly 200 exhibitors from around the world will showcase a treasure trove of antiques in a massive, in-person event. Representing 14 different countries like Japan, Italy, and Czech Republic, stands will display items such as manuscripts, rare books, ancient historical records, and prints. The many valuable items of note will span from much sought-after first editions of books to historical records and objects. Among many others, this year's fair boasts a first edition copy of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus and rare editions of Franz Kafka's The Metamorphosis and Emily Bronte's novel Wuthering Heights, as well as the first photo of the Earth from the moon and a prized note written by Abraham Lincoln.

Photo by Meredith Nierman Photography, courtesy of The New York International Antiquarian Book Fair

Art, science, medicine, history, and fashion are only some of the fields the fair will encompass through its antiquarian booksellers. Attendees and collectors alike will be able to peruse all kinds of century-old documents and books, the values of which range from an accessible price point of $50 up to millions of dollars. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the fair's organizers are excited for the in-person event. "We're thrilled and very fortunate that we are able to hold the book fair in person this year, returning to the Park Avenue Armory after two years without one," said Sanford Smith, the Founder of Sanford L. Smith + Associates, who produces and manages the fair. "We expect this to be a highlight of the New York spring arts calendar. We're also anticipating a great turnout with exhibitors and visitors from around the world who are eager to experience some of the incredible offerings we have in store this year." This year marks the 62nd edition of the fair, which will host 99 new booksellers at its Park Avenue Armory location. A full list of participating booksellers can be found here. Daily admissions are $30, and students showing a valid ID at the door can get a discounted ticket for $10. For more information, you can visit the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair website.