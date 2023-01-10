Here's When & How to Catch Every New York Knicks Home Game in 2023

One of NYC's best thrills is catching a New York Knicks game at the legendary Madison Square Garden. In 2023, you'll have plenty of chances to do just that.

The Manhattan-based team has 20 home games on its regular-season schedule for 2023 from now through April. Tickets are still available on an individual basis, with prices ranging from less than $100 for upper-level seats to over $1,000 to be right next to the action.

If you think this year is your time to watch stars like Derrick Rose, RJ Barrett, and Jalen Brunson, check out the info below to grab your tickets:

Where do the Knicks play at home?

The New York Knicks's home court is at the famed Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan. It's easily accessible via subway or train service throughout NYC as well as Upstate New York, Long Island, and New Jersey.

What is the 2023 Knicks home game schedule, and how can I buy tickets?