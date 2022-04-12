These 29 Custom Knicks Jerseys by NYC Artists Are Being Auctioned Off for Charity

If you're a Knicks fan looking for an original custom-made jersey, now's the perfect time to buy one. Plus, it's for a good cause.

The New York Knicks and Squarespace partnered up to host a virtual auction of custom jerseys designed by local artists. All proceeds will go to The Garden of Dreams Foundation for underprivileged youth in the city.

Jersey auctions, which kicked off last week, will be available through this Friday, April 15. Featuring nine different artists with local ties to NYC, the jerseys are illustrated and designed to follow each artist's individual style.

The collection is like a virtual trip across NYC's neighborhoods. New York-style graffiti and murals shape the designs of James Goldcrown's jerseys, while a colorful portrait of New York native rapper Fat Joe takes up the whole front of a jersey by artist Billy Kheel. Bids start at $250.

To participate in the auction, you can visit this website. Take a look at some of the custom-made Knicks jerseys in the photos below: