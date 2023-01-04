New Yorkers' Burial Plans Can Now Include Human Composting

If they wish to do so, New Yorkers are now allowed to quite literally become food for the environment.

In a historic move, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on December 31 approving human composting in the state of New York, the New York Post reports. This makes New York the sixth state to approve of the alternative burial method, following in the footsteps of Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, and California.

The process of human composting is the greenest choice when picking a burial option. By choosing to turn your body into soil after death, you cut down on carbon emissions and you avoid consuming and wasting materials such as wood and other natural resources.

Human composting is a fairly simple process, and it takes place in dedicated above-ground facilities. The body is placed in a vessel with natural materials, including wood chips, straw, and others, and it is left to a breakdown process by microbes.

After 30 days, what is left is screened and it undergoes a heating process to get rid of contaminants. After another 30 days, the soil is ready, and it can be used to plant flowers, vegetables, and trees, or to fertilize existing vegetation.

