New York Liquor Stores Can Now Stay Open on Christmas Day

This year, New Yorkers will have until the very last minute to purchase that bottle of wine to bring to the Christmas dinner.

Thanks to legislation passed in New York's 2023 fiscal year budget, liquor stores in New York now have the option to open on Christmas Day as well. Christmas Eve is famously known to be a busy shopping day for many liquor stores, and the opportunity to keep open the day after as well can potentially result in a boost in sales.

Critics of the legislation cited quality family time and religion as arguments against the new initiative. Luckily for liquor store owners, though, they can choose whether to open their shop or remain closed, as the new legislation introduces the new practice as a mere option.