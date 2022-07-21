These New York & New Jersey Boardwalks Were Named 2 of the Nation's Best

Walking along a boardwalk gives strong summer vibes, and luckily New Yorkers don't have to go far to enjoy the country's very best ones.

The travel website Fodor's just released its list of the 12 best boardwalks across America, and both New Jersey and New York occupy spots. Among the tourist-favorites Santa Monica Pier and Venice Beach Boardwalk are the historic Atlantic City Boardwalk in New Jersey and Long Beach Boardwalk in New York.

The Atlantic City Boardwalk, which Fodor's notes is the world's first and longest boardwalk dating back to 1870, stretches along 5.5 miles. Along the route are Atlantic City's premiere entertainment destinations, including casinos and luxury hotels. Shopping and dining are also a big selling point, and visitors can hop on a ride up the carousel or the observation wheel.

After suffering the disastrous consequences of Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the Long Beach Boardwalk in Long Island came back stronger than ever. After many renovations and revamping efforts, the 2.1-mile-long boardwalk is now the best way to enjoy a beachside stroll, and visitors have a slew of dining spots and shops to explore. Aspiring surfers can also stop by and book a surfing lesson, and those looking to rent some gear can do so at Skudin' Surf School & Shop. Fodor's ranked it No. 2 in the country.

