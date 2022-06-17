New York and New Jersey Will Host the FIFA World Cup in 2026

Get ready to cheer as loud as you can. New York and New Jersey were jointly selected to host soccer's most important tournament, the FIFA World Cup, in 2026.

It's the second time New York and New Jersey will open their stadiums' doors to the soccer world cup, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is hoping the stadiums will get the chance to host the final match.

"As much as we want the early games, we also want the final game as well," Murphy said during a celebration at Liberty State Park. "We want the World Cup trophy to be hoisted here at MetLife Stadium."

In addition to the United States, Mexico and Canada are the other two countries selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In the US, besides New York and New Jersey, other cities will welcome teams and fans to the tournament game, including Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Kansas City, Houston, Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia, and Miami.

"We are energized!" Said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "Soccer has a way of bridging us all together."