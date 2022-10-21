Take a Look Inside the First New York or Nowhere Flagship Store Opening in NYC

New Yorkers, get ready to celebrate everything Big Apple. The quintessential New Yorker store is officially opening a permanent location in the city.

This Saturday, October 22, New York or Nowhere (NYON), the trendy and celebrity-approved lifestyle brand celebrating the city's very own essence, is finally opening its first permanent store in downtown Manhattan. Located at 250 Lafayette Street, the store will feature a 1,000-square-foot space featuring athleisure wear, accessories, and home goods for New Yorkers and NYC fans to purchase.

Aimed at capturing the pulse of the city, the store itself will be modeled after a few iconic NYC looks. Tin ceilings and brick walls will remind guests of the city's buildings and famous downtown lofts, while mosaic borders inspired by the NYC-favorite Greek coffee cup will add an original flair to the space. Checkout counters will be in the colors of the Statue of Liberty, while green leather banquettes will pay homage to Central Park's benches.

The brand was first born in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 lockdown. At the time, headlines around the world were describing NYC as "dead," so NYoN founders decided to do something to celebrate and support the city during darker times.

Take a look at some photos of the store below: