New York Officially Bans Pet Stores from Selling Dogs, Cats, and Rabbits

The infamous puppy mill pipeline is finally a thing of the past in New York State.

Today, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislation prohibiting the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in all of New York's pet stores. The new law aims at putting an end (or at least, trying to decrease) the sale of animals from breeding facilities, which, according to activists and animal rights groups, tend to keep pets in inhumane conditions.

The bill was originally passed in Albany in June, but it wasn't sure when or if Governor Hochul would sign it. In fact, the legislation faced harsh criticism from the pet store industry, which repeatedly claimed that the blanket ban would unfairly affect their business.

Finally, Governor Hochul signed the legislation today after many days of closed-door negotiations, the New York Times reports. Some changes were implemented as well, so that pet stores would be affected less drastically by the new measures.