These 27 New York Sites Were Just Nominated for Historic Preservation
The sites span the state, including some in NYC.
New York State could be getting a few more historic trophies on its shelves.
Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that the New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommended adding 27 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Among the nominees are an Adirondack cure cottage that once welcomed and served tuberculosis patients and a West Harlem historic district that has strong ties to Black leaders in NYC.
While the properties are officially nominated, they will need to be reviewed before getting approval and being added to the register. Currently, New York State flaunts over 120,000 historic properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places in categories like history, archeology, architecture, and culture of the state as well as the nation.
In addition to it being a great honor, officially becoming a Historic Place is beneficial to the preservation and revitalization of the site. The properties that enter the historic place list become eligible for a variety of preservation services, including matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.
"New York is defined by its diverse culture and history, and we will continue efforts to keep our state's inspiring story alive," Governor Hochul said in an official statement. "Adding these 27 sites to the State and National Registers will provide support and resources to preserve their rich heritage and help ensure future generations of New Yorkers can continue to be inspired."
Here's the list of all the nominees:
- Beattie Machine Works, Albany County
- Elmer Avenue School, Schenectady County
- Muldor-Miller House, Columbia County
- Red Rock Schoolhouse, Columbia County
- Residence at 475 Loudon Road, Albany County
- Bristol Center Methodist Episcopal Church, Ontario County
- Crosman Terrace Historic District, Monroe County
- The Huntington Building, Seneca County
- Martin & Andrew Sperbeck House, Monroe County
- Naples Viniculture Historic District, Ontario County
- Perry Village Hall, Wyoming County
- Shipley-Teats House, Wayne County
- Buildings at 500 and 506 Erie Boulevard East, Onondaga County
- Fort Plain Historic District Boundary Increase and Additional Documentation, Montgomery County
- Syracuse Bread Company, Onondaga County
- Lithuanian Alliance of America, New York County (Manhattan)
- Richmond Town Historic District, Richmond County (Staten Island)
- West Harlem Historic District, New York County (Manhattan)
- Corey Cottage, Franklin County
- Graves Mansion, Essex County
- Martinsburg Common School District #4, Lewis County
- Three Squares Historic District (Boundary Expansion and Boundary Reduction), Warren County
- Cameo Theatre, Broome County
- Sheltered Workshop for the Disabled Building, Broome County
- Brisbane Building, Erie County
- Buffalo Public School #75 (PS 75), Erie County
- J.W. Ruger & Deck Bros. Building, Erie County
For more information on the nominated properties and locations, you can visit this website.