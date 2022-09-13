These 27 New York Sites Were Just Nominated for Historic Preservation

New York State could be getting a few more historic trophies on its shelves.

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that the New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommended adding 27 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Among the nominees are an Adirondack cure cottage that once welcomed and served tuberculosis patients and a West Harlem historic district that has strong ties to Black leaders in NYC.

While the properties are officially nominated, they will need to be reviewed before getting approval and being added to the register. Currently, New York State flaunts over 120,000 historic properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places in categories like history, archeology, architecture, and culture of the state as well as the nation.

In addition to it being a great honor, officially becoming a Historic Place is beneficial to the preservation and revitalization of the site. The properties that enter the historic place list become eligible for a variety of preservation services, including matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.

"New York is defined by its diverse culture and history, and we will continue efforts to keep our state's inspiring story alive," Governor Hochul said in an official statement. "Adding these 27 sites to the State and National Registers will provide support and resources to preserve their rich heritage and help ensure future generations of New Yorkers can continue to be inspired."

Here's the list of all the nominees:

Beattie Machine Works, Albany County

Elmer Avenue School, Schenectady County

Muldor-Miller House, Columbia County

Red Rock Schoolhouse, Columbia County

Residence at 475 Loudon Road, Albany County

Bristol Center Methodist Episcopal Church, Ontario County

Crosman Terrace Historic District, Monroe County

The Huntington Building, Seneca County

Martin & Andrew Sperbeck House, Monroe County

Naples Viniculture Historic District, Ontario County

Perry Village Hall, Wyoming County

Shipley-Teats House, Wayne County

Buildings at 500 and 506 Erie Boulevard East, Onondaga County

Fort Plain Historic District Boundary Increase and Additional Documentation, Montgomery County

Syracuse Bread Company, Onondaga County

Lithuanian Alliance of America, New York County (Manhattan)

Richmond Town Historic District, Richmond County (Staten Island)

West Harlem Historic District, New York County (Manhattan)

Corey Cottage, Franklin County

Graves Mansion, Essex County

Martinsburg Common School District #4, Lewis County

Three Squares Historic District (Boundary Expansion and Boundary Reduction), Warren County

Cameo Theatre, Broome County

Sheltered Workshop for the Disabled Building, Broome County

Brisbane Building, Erie County

Buffalo Public School #75 (PS 75), Erie County

J.W. Ruger & Deck Bros. Building, Erie County



For more information on the nominated properties and locations, you can visit this website.