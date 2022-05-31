New Yorkers Could Experience Record-Breaking Heat Today

Today is the day to stay in the shade and drink plenty of water.

Memorial Day weekend seems to have really started off the summer this year, and today's temperatures will prove it. According to the National Weather Service, New York City could reach 94 degrees today in Central Park, which would break the record of 92 degrees previously set on May 31, 1939. At John F. Kennedy International Airport, the highest temperature on record is 92 degrees in 1988. Today's estimates are set to surpass that too.

Extreme temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for vulnerable population. The CDC recommends to drink plenty of fluids (but avoid sugary or alcoholic ones), wear light clothing, and use sunscreen every time you go outside to prevent heat-related conditions.

Check out the National Weather Service's map for today's expected temperatures in the New York Area: