This New York Red Bulls Student Pass Lets You Snag Tickets for as Low as $10

If you're a college student with a valid .edu email, you're in luck. You are officially eligible to register for the New York Red Bulls Student Pass, which will grant you access to highly discounted tickets to Major League Soccer games.

Registering is easy. Students only have to complete this form entering their information (and using a valid .edu email), and if tickets are available, they will be notified two days before each match with a link to purchase them.

Each purchase is limited to four tickets per .edu email address, and seating options include both general seating as well as Red Bulls' Supporters Section dedicated to the most hyped-up and energetic fans. Seating locations will be randomly assigned after the purchase of tickets.