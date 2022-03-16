New Yorkers Can Get Free Trees to Plant This Spring, Here's How

Spring in New York City is about to get a little greener. From today through late May, the non-profit organization New York Restoration Project (NYRP) is rolling out an initiative to give away 2,000 free, plantable trees across all five boroughs.

The project, which originally started in 2010 as part of the MillionTreesNYC initiative, aims to create a greener, healthier New York City. With the climate crisis intensifying and the concrete jungle becoming even warmer, trees play an essential role in sheltering communities from the sun, while also improving air quality and mitigating temperatures.

"Trees don't just beautify our communities and improve our mental health, they also save lives," said New York City Council Chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee Shekar Krishnan. "That's why I enthusiastically support the return of the tree giveaway initiative from New York Restoration Project."

This year's tree giveaway marks an anticipated comeback after a two-year break due to COVID. Among the native tree species that NYRP and its partners will deliver this season are Serviceberry, River Birch, Hornbeam, Hackberry, Redbud, Persimmon, Eastern Red Cedar, Sweetbay Magnolia, Black Gum, Black Cherry, and Swamp White Oak.

To receive a free tree, you can register here. For a list of confirmed locations and dates you can visit the NYRP website. More dates will be announced in the following weeks.

The NYRP initiative fits well into a larger push to make NYC a greener city with better-equipped parks. A few days ago, Mayor Eric Adams announced that NYC parks and playgrounds will receive a $417 investment for renovations, resuming over 100 projects that were paused due to COVID.

"We're grateful for New York Restoration Project's commitment to helping us plant more trees in New York and making that a little easier by giving families free trees to plant themselves," said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. "It shouldn't be a privilege for New Yorkers to have clean air to breathe and a healthy landscape to enjoy. Whether it's in our neighborhood parks, or in our backyards, we should all have a greener Brooklyn."