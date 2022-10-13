New York State Is Issuing $475 Million in Tax Relief Checks, See if You Qualify

"Surprise" money is the best kind of money. As announced by the state Department of Taxation and Finance, New York is rolling out another round of tax relief checks for its residents.

Across the state, about 1.8 million residents will receive a refund check in the mail. The requirement to be among the lucky recipients are simple: They are going to people who filed for an Empire Child Tax Credit or a New York state-earned income tax credit in 2021.

The checks will amount roughly to $270 each, which should help with rising costs associated with recent economic struggles, including the pandemic and inflation.

"We're delivering these relief checks to hardworking New Yorkers who've been feeling the pinch of inflation," Acting Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Amanda Hiller said in a statement.

New Yorkers should start checking their mailboxes in the next few weeks. The checks are supposed to be coming in as Election Day nears.