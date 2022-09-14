Here's the Status of Fall Foliage Across New York State This Week

Foliage is undoubtedly one of fall's biggest attractions, especially if you live in New York state and enjoy nature-filled weekend getaways. To help you plan a leaf peeping trip, ​​New York State's official tourism site just dropped this year's fall foliage reports and map.

The reports come out every Wednesday on a weekly basis on ILOVENY.com starting September 14, providing a guide for travelers to foliage status across the state. The reports include a map, which, using a color gradient ranging from green through yellow, orange, red, and brown shows foliage at various peak points depending on the area. Thanks to more than 85 on-site volunteer leaf spotters, the reports get updated according to the spotters’ location, which ensures an accurate representation of color changes on the map as well. In order to maximize the interactive map's efficiency, travelers can also use it to find dining options and art & culture attractions.

"From colorful foliage and unparalleled natural landscapes to breathtaking historical sites and one-of-a-kind state parks, there's nothing like New York in the fall," Governor Hochul said in an official statement. "During this season, we invite travelers from New York and out-of-state to plan a perfect autumn adventure—whether it's climbing an Adirondack peak, visiting a Long Island winery, or walking along Buffalo's waterfront - and see what our great state has to offer."

Today, the first foliage report along with the first map dropped. This year, the first color changes have been spotted across several New York regions, where the leaves are starting to change according to the map's gradient.

According to leaf spotters in Saranac Lake, in the Adirondacks, leaves are expected to change color of about 10%, while Tupper Lake spotters are signaling only a 5% change. Essex County's Lake Placid, similarly to the Saranac Lake area, is predicted to change colors of about 10%, reaching touches of orange and reds.

Travelers visiting the areas surrounding Schroon Lake and Newcomb will be a little less lucky, with colors expected to change less than 10%. The same can be said for the Long Lake area, where only a few first leaves are starting to turn, including maple leaves. Visitors in Herkimer County's Old Forge, instead, are in for a better adventure, as this weekend leaves are expected to change color by 30%, reaching muted hues of yellow, burgundy, and some early shades of red. Similarly, Jefferson County's Alexandria Bay and Lawrence County's Colton will provide beautiful fall hues, and the leaves will respectively change color by 20% and 15%.

In the Catskills, fall colors have just started to appear, and only a 10% color change is predicted across the region. The Central New York area, Hudson Valley, and the Finger Lakes aren't expected to change much either, both displaying color-change percentages similar to those of the Catskills. In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, foliage is predicted to kick in with a 20% color change, showcasing a beautiful mix of green, yellow, red, and orange leaves according to Chautauqua Institution spotters.

In the rest of the state, foliage change only reached 5% or less.

Check out this week's map below: