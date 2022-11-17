Up to 5 Feet of Snow Could Fall on Buffalo & Upstate New York This Weekend

Upstate New York is about to witness a major snowstorm this weekend.

After the latest forecast by the National Weather Service, Governor Kathy Hochul just declared a state of emergency starting today in some areas of western New York. According to the forecast, select parts of the state are going to witness between four and five feet of snow during the snowstorm, which is expected to hit the hardest between 7 pm today and 7 pm on Friday.

Buffalo is among the hardest-hit cities and areas, and public schools are already planning to remain closed tomorrow. The state of emergency extends to a total of 11 counties, including Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming.

"What we're talking about is a major, major storm," Governor Hochul said in a statement. "This is considered an extreme event, an extreme weather event. That means it's dangerous. It also means it's life-threatening."

The snow is expected to continue falling through the weekend as well. Buffalo is no stranger to huge snow totals. The city's location on the eastern bank of Lake Erie creates a weather phenomenon known as lake effect snow. Although it's early in the season, the lake's warm temperatures actually increase the risk of major snowstorms.

For the latest updates, you can visit the National Weather Service website.