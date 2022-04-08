New York Plans to Lower Gas Prices with This New Budget Provision

Gas prices recently hit their highest levels ever in the United States due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and New York is looking to ease drivers' pain at the pump with a significant new provision in the state budget. Governor Kathy Hochul announced a tentative budget deal on Thursday evening that would suspend part of the state's fuel tax from June to December to lower gas prices.

As a report from The City notes, New Yorkers currently pay around 46 cents per gallon of gas they purchase. The new provision would cut about 16 cents off this price, according to The New York Times. Hochul's office estimates the move will save drivers in the state $585 million. Other states, including Connecticut and Maryland, have instituted similar policies.

While the move would be a net positive for drivers, gas taxes are a significant funding source for the state's highways and mass transit systems. MTA officials previously predicted that they could lose $100 million or more in funding if the gas tax were to be suspended. The deal, however, includes a "dollar for dollar" replacement provision to ensure continued funding. Environmental groups have also criticized this move for encouraging more fuel consumption.

The state budget has not been passed yet, although it's expected to move through the legislature shortly. It also includes new rules for to-go drinks, funding for a new Buffalo Bills NFL stadium, and more.