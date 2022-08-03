This Handy App Helps You Navigate New York Parks & Trails Without Getting Lost

The Empire State is a favorite when it comes to planning a hiking adventure, but it might feel intimidating to set out for a journey without the right tools, especially when this involves exploring a new trail.

Luckily, the State of New York came up with a solution for that. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation encourages every hiker to download for free its Parks Explorer app, which provides parks and trails visitors with helpful information about their preferred destinations. Featuring curated content, the app is able to guide visitors with park information (including hours, amenities, and know-before-you go-details), and it is equipped with the ability to receive important updates and alerts.

Thanks to a recent update, hikers will be able to stay on track and not get lost as easily. The new version of the Park Explorer app is designed to provide crucial wayfinding information for people walking around parks and on trails. Trail mapping is now upgraded, and users are able to plan their hike distance via a new trail mileage tool. Offline maps, which can be used to find the right path when connectivity is not an option, are also an important addition.

Reading and interpreting the actual map is also getting easier. Users are able to zoom in and around each map to learn more about nearby facilities, and information about trails, park features, and amenities can be found by just tapping on the icons on the map. Finally, the live maps view can be changed into satellite view, simple street view, and even topography.

"New York's State Parks offer unparalleled activities and experiences that complement any trip, from a weekend getaway to an extended vacation," Empire State Development Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi said in an official statement. "Tools that make our world-class State Parks system easier to explore and enjoy help visitors take advantage of all the amazing outdoor recreation opportunities awaiting them in the Empire State."

For more information on the Empire State parks and trails, you can visit the Department's website. To download the app, instead, you can visit this link. And don't forget about New York State's 2022 Camping Guide while you're at it.