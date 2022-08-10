Study Finds Many New Yorkers Have Alts, Finstas, & Other Fake Social Accounts

If you ever thought people would be shocked to discover you have a fake social media account, think again.

A new study by USCasinos.com, a platform for casino players and gaming enthusiasts, found that New York sits high on the chart for the most number of people with alts, burner, or other fake social accounts. According to the findings, Texas gets the first place, and Florida comes second, with New York landing in third.

Based on a survey of 1,500 social media users through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, the study analyzed the number of fake accounts in each state and the average number of fake accounts each user maintains. In addition, the study also took total time spent on those accounts into consideration,

On a scale 1–5, New York scored a 4.21, indicating that the number of users in fake accounts is definitely higher than average (2.75). This translates, on average, into 1.67 fake accounts per social media user in New York.

A deeper dive into the study's findings gives a clearer picture of the New York area. Apparently, New Yorkers have a predilection for Instagram, since 52.2% of New York's fake accounts reside there. And while younger generations are thought to be the most social media active, it s actually millennials who maintain fake accounts the most frequently In New York, 50% of fake account owners are millennials, and the average age is 43.

Why are New Yorkers using fake social media accounts, though? Most of them (39.1%) admit they use them to avoid being judged when they share their opinions on the Internet. Another big chunk of users (32.6%) like to play detective and spy on their exes without being seen. There are also those who try to game the system, with 23.9% of owners using their fake account to try and boost their chances of winning giveaways and prizes.

For any New Yorker who's told you about their fake account(s), there's very likely another one who's keeping it a secret. In New York, 63.04% of respondents who own a fake account said that they'd rather keep that information for themselves and not share it with anyone else, the study found.

If you're curious about how New York compares to other states , you can read the full national report by visiting this link.